9 hours ago

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has revealed that the government’s decision to uncap the National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) is expected to inject an additional GH₵3.4 billion into the National Health Insurance Fund by the end of 2025.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ conference organised by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) in Accra, Mr. Debrah explained that the move, introduced under the Mahama administration, is designed to strengthen the financial sustainability of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“Ten months into our administration, I am pleased to report that we have already uncapped the National Health Insurance Levy, which will make available an extra GH₵3.4 billion into the fund this year,” he said.

He noted that the initiative will help clear payment delays, enhance efficiency, and restore confidence among healthcare providers. So far, the NHIA has disbursed GH₵2.8 billion to service providers this year, with payments now being made more promptly to support compliance and membership growth.

Mr. Debrah added that the measure, alongside the Mahama Cares Programme, reflects government’s broader commitment to improving healthcare delivery and the overall well-being of citizens.