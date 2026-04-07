2 hours ago

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has confirmed that government has upheld the outcome of the competitive tender process for the Damang Mining Lease, awarding it to Engineers and Planners Ltd.

In a press release dated April 7, 2026, the Ministry said the decision follows recommendations by the Minerals Commission’s Tender Committee after a detailed evaluation of bids.

According to the statement, Engineers and Planners Ltd met all requirements outlined in the tender process, including demonstrating financial capacity above the minimum threshold of $500 million, as well as the technical expertise and operational experience required to manage the mine.

Out of four companies that submitted bids, only two—Engineers and Planners Ltd and Heath Goldfields Ltd—passed the initial evaluation stage.

However, Heath Goldfields failed to achieve the required technical score, leaving E&P as the preferred bidder.

The other applicants, Maripoma Mining Services Ltd and Vortex Resources Mining Group, were disqualified for failing to provide the necessary documentation.

The Ministry commended the Tender Committee for its work and reiterated government’s commitment to a transparent and competitive process.

It added that the Minerals Commission has been directed to proceed with the necessary steps to formalise and implement the lease award, ensuring that the Damang Mine continues to contribute significantly to Ghana’s economy.

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