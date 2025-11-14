34 minutes ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson says government remains fully committed to completing the 198-kilometre Accra–Kumasi Expressway within the next three years, despite widespread public skepticism about the ambitious timeline.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show with Bernard Avle on Friday, November 14, 2025, Dr. Forson reiterated that the expressway is a top priority under President John Dramani Mahama’s Big Push Infrastructure Programme, aimed at easing travel, improving road safety, and boosting economic activity between the country’s two largest cities.

The Minister explained that the project will operate under a user-pay model, with tolls varying based on the road commuters choose.

“With the express road, you will pay something higher than a toll, but with the trunk road, you will not pay, or at worst, you pay only a toll fee,” he said.

Dr. Forson added that financing arrangements for the expressway are being finalised.

“We are working on the financing for the Accra-Kumasi Express road. The engineer’s estimate is already out, but because they are yet to tender it out, I cannot put the financing out like that. We have budgeted 30 billion for Big Push. President Mahama will finish this project before he leaves office,” he said.

When asked whether the three-year timeline was realistic, he responded confidently, “Yes, we will get it done.”

The expressway will feature eight major interchanges at Accra, Adeiso, Asamankese, Akim Oda, Ofoase, Lake Bosomtwe, and Kumasi. Officials say the project will drastically improve traffic flow, shorten travel time, and enhance regional connectivity.