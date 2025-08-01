1 hour ago

MultiChoice Ghana risks having its broadcasting licence suspended if it fails to reduce its DStv subscription fees by 30 per cent, the Ministry of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation has warned.

The ultimatum was issued by Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George during a press conference in Accra on Friday, August 1, 2025, as part of the Government Accountability Series.

According to Mr George, the directive—already conveyed to the National Communications Authority (NCA)—will take effect on August 7 if MultiChoice does not adjust its pricing.

He explained that the company had turned down a formal request from the ministry to revise its prices despite favourable macroeconomic conditions, including the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

The minister revealed that MultiChoice responded in a nine-page letter dated July 21, dismissing the ministry’s request and referring to the cedi’s recovery as “a fluke.” He described the company’s reply as unacceptable and accused it of applying exploitative pricing strategies.

Drawing comparisons between Ghana and Nigeria, Mr George questioned the rationale behind the vast price difference. “The same content in the premium bouquet that is offered to Ghanaians for the equivalent of US$83 is offered to Nigerians for US$29. How can anyone explain this price disparity?” he asked.

He dismissed MultiChoice’s justification that its Ghana pricing reflected the long-term depreciation of the cedi, noting that the Nigerian naira had depreciated even more—by 409 per cent—yet Nigerians were paying significantly less for identical content.

Mr George expressed strong dissatisfaction with the situation, stating, “I cannot continue to watch what can best be described as plain stealing happening to the Ghanaian people.” He stressed that the ministry could not sit idle while consumers were subjected to what he termed exploitation.

He added that the government’s stance is grounded in the need to protect Ghanaian consumers, ensure fairness, and drive affordability in the broadcasting and digital services sectors. The minister concluded that the directive forms part of broader efforts to promote transparency and value for money in the country’s digital economy.