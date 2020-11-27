3 hours ago

The Minister of Education,Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has assured teachers who are owed salary arrears that the government will settle all the monies in the first week of December.

According to the Minister, the government is committed to the welfare of teachers that is why they scrapped the payments of only three months of salary arrears policy that was implemented by the Mahama regime.

He also assured that the novel Continuous Professional Development (CPD) Allowance will be settled with November 2020 salary payment.

The government has decided not to tax teachers on the payment of any of their allowances and also arrears.

“We have spoken to the Finance Ministry and no taxes will be deducted from the allowances so if you go to the bank and there is tax deduction alert us for refund,’’ he said.

The Minister was addressing a cross section of teachers and educational workers at Akropong- Akuapim in the Eastern Region.

According to the Minister, government will implement policies and programmes that will guarantee the welfare of teachers.

“The government mindful of the role of teacher has abolished all insensitive practices that were in the best interest of teacher.’’

“That insensitive three months allowance policy is no more because it was in bad taste for teachers.’’ he said.