56 minutes ago

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency has revealed that the government is yet to make a payment of 14 million for the distribution of free water during the Covid-19 era.

An amount of GH₵37 million was budgeted for water systems under the community management policy.

The government subsequently paid GH¢22 million to all the Metropolitan Municipal and District Assemblies for onward release to the water systems within their jurisdictions.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee sittings, the Chief Executive Officer of the Community Water and Sanitation Agency, Worlanyo Siabi, said there is an outstanding debt of GH₵14 million.

“As at the end of December 2022, the government released GH¢22 million which were disbursed to all the MMDAs…so far the government is left with only GH₵14 million outstanding to pay.”

Meanwhile, the management of the Kintampo water system is complaining about the high indebtedness of state institutions to the firm which amounts to GH₵368,000.

Source: citifmonline