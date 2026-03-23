2 hours ago

Head coach of Dreams FC, Wilfred Dormon, has praised his side’s impressive performance following their 2-1 victory over Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎The result, recorded in Week 26, has significantly reshaped the title race, dealing a major blow to Medeama’s ambitions and opening the door for Bibiani Gold Stars to move to the top of the table. The defending champions now lead the standings with 48 points, following a narrow win over Vision FC.

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‎Medeama, who previously held an eight-point advantage at the summit, have slipped to second place on 46 points, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the campaign with eight matches remaining.

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‎Reflecting on the victory, Dormon acknowledged the challenge posed by their opponents while expressing satisfaction with his team’s overall display.

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‎“Honestly, we knew going into this game that it would be very challenging. Medeama are chasing the league, and they proved they are such a strong team,” he said.

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‎The coach, however, pointed to missed chances in the first half as an area for improvement.

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‎“My main disappointment was the first half, we had numerous scoring opportunities that we failed to convert. We could have settled the game early. Still, it’s a good result for Dreams FC and a solid performance, but we know there’s still plenty of work ahead,” he added.

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‎The win lifts Dreams FC’s confidence as they continue their push for a stronger finish. Currently ninth on the table with 24 points, the “Still Believe” side will aim to build on this momentum in the closing stages of the season.

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‎With eight matches left to play, Dormon and his team remain focused on climbing higher in the standings and ending the campaign on a positive note.