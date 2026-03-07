16 hours ago

Head coach of Aduana FC, Cioba Aristica, has cautioned his players and supporters not to underestimate Techiman Eleven Wonders F.C. ahead of their upcoming Ghana Premier League encounter.

‎The two sides will meet on Sunday, 8 March 2026, at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in a Matchday 25 fixture that Aristica insists will be anything but easy.

‎Despite the significant gap between the teams on the league table, the Aduana coach stressed that the unpredictable nature of the Ghana Premier League means no opponent should be taken lightly.

‎“There are no easy teams in the Premier League. Eleven Wonders may be at the bottom of the table, but they are not an easy side,” Aristica said ahead of the game.

‎“We must approach the game with full concentration and focus. With the support of our fans for the full 90 minutes, we believe we can get the result we want.”

‎The “Ogya Boys” currently sit fifth in the league standings with 38 points. However, they head into the weekend’s match struggling for form, having gone four games without a win, a run that has seen them lose ground in the race for the title.

‎Their opponents, Eleven Wonders, are currently rooted to the bottom of the table in 18th place with just nine points and have endured a difficult campaign so far, including a run of seven consecutive defeats.

‎While the statistics appear to favour Aduana, Aristica’s warning suggests his side will be fully aware of the dangers posed by a team fighting to turn around their fortunes.