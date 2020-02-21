1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side, Aduana Stars are set to announce the appointment of former Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwesi Fabin as their new head coach for their 2019/20 campaign.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer has reached an agreement with management of Aduana Stars to takeover their vacant coaching job of the Dormaa based club.

The 'Ogya' lads have been without a head coach since the start of the season and have been under the leadership of W.O Paul Tandoh whose coaching certificate doesn't qualify him to be the club's head coach per the Ghana FA rules and regulations.

Coach Fabin has agreed to sign a two-year deal with the two-time Ghana Premier League champions after crunchy meeting in Dormaa on Friday afternoon.

Local media reports say the experienced trainer has been in the City of Dormaa for the past days to conclude talks with the club for the coaching job.

Fabin is currently the head coach of the Black Meteors of Ghana (the Ghana U23 male football team)

He has vast experience in the local football having coached Hearts of Oak, Hearts of Lions, Asante Kotoko and recently Inter Allies.

Fabin has also handled the Ghana U17 team and the youth teams of Uganda