The Ghana Premier League serves up a mouth-watering round of fixtures this weekend in the Sunday Special edition, with the clash between Asante Kotoko SC and Hearts of Oak SC taking centre stage in Sunday’s ‘Special’ line-up.

The two heavyweights meet at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 17:00 GMT in what promises to be another fiercely contested chapter of one of Ghana football’s most storied rivalries. With pride, momentum and crucial league points at stake, fans can expect intensity from the first whistle.

Elsewhere, several intriguing contests unfold across the country in the 2025–26 campaign.

At the Hohoe Stadium, Hohoe United FC host Nations FC, with both sides eager to strengthen their positions in the table.

Dreams FC welcome Karela United FC to the Tuba Astro Turf, while Goldstars FC face Basake Holy Stars FC at Bibiani Duns Park.

In Swedru, Swedru All Blacks FC take on defending champions FC Samartex 1996, a fixture that could have implications at both ends of the table.

Berekum Chelsea meet Heart of Lions FC at Golden City Park, while Bechem United FC host Young Apostles FC at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

With title ambitions, survival battles and regional pride all in play, Sunday’s fixtures promise drama across the country. But as ever, all eyes will be on Kumasi, where Kotoko and Hearts prepare to renew a rivalry that continues to define Ghana’s domestic game.