Asante Kotoko have been fined GH¢10,000 by the Ghana Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee following incidents during their recent Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In a statement released on Monday, 5 January, the GFA said Kotoko failed to adequately protect match officials, allowed supporters to confront referees and permitted unauthorised persons access to restricted areas, including the players’ tunnel.

The Porcupine Warriors have been given 14 days to pay the fine.

The ruling adds to a difficult period for the Kumasi-based club, who were also beaten 2-1 by Swedru All Blacks in their Matchday 17 fixture, a result that increased pressure on the team both on and off the pitch.

Crowd control and the safety of match officials remain a key concern for the GFA, which has repeatedly warned clubs about their responsibility to ensure order at match venues.

Kotoko are expected to respond by tightening security arrangements ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Attention now turns back to the pitch, with the 24-time league champions set to host Berekum Chelsea in Matchday 18 on Sunday, 11 January, as they seek to steady their season and restore confidence among supporters.