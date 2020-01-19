4 hours ago

Asante Kotoko's two game winless run came to an end at the Kumasi Sports stadium on Sunday when they hosted Struggling Ebusu Dwarfs in an empty stadium.

The Porcupine had to rely on two late second-half goals to brush aside the Cape Coast side 2-0 in a match played behind closed doors at the Baba Yara Stadium on Match week five of the Ghana premier league.

Kotoko had to play the game without their home fans and Maxwell Konadu’s men had to deploy patience and perspicacity to disintegrate a resilient Dwarfs side.

However, the resilience of Dwarfs could not last the entire game as Kotoko pressed and duly netted the opener through Matthew Anim before Richard Arthur sealed the win for Kotoko and restore their winning run after they went two games without a point.

Dwarfs have now lost all their opening five games of the season leaving pundits to check the books on the last time the club experienced such a mishap in a league season.

Kotoko should have taken an early lead but Burkina Faso striker Songne Yacouba missed a first-half penalty.