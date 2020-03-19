1 hour ago

Highly rated Ashantigold SC midfielder, Abdul Latif Anabila has said that it would be a 'great honour' to get an opportunity to play for Ghana Premier League powerhouse Asante Kotoko.

The Black Stars ‘B’ midfielder has seen the subject of transfer speculation to the Porcupine Warriors as head coach Maxwell Konadu looks set to revamp his squad in the second transfer market of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

Koandu, who worked with the intelligent midfield jewel during the 2020 CHAN tournament qualifiers and also at the 2019 WAFU Championship in Senegal believes his addition to the club’s current squad would please the supporters with his superlative performance.

Reports suggest that official contact has been made by the Kumasi based side and Anabila has expressed interest and is geared up for the for the prospect of linking with Maxwell Konadu once again.

“I have a running contract with Ashantigold hence the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs. I am waiting for the response from the management after the negotiations,” he told Kumasi FM in an interview.

“Asante Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs in Africa and Ghana.

"It is an honour hearing they need my services, it will be a big step in my career playing for them. I must admit it’s an exciting moment for me and everyone at Ashgold,” he added.