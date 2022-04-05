59 minutes ago

Bechem United defeated Accra Great Olympics 1-0 on Monday in their match day 23 clash at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

The win extended Bechem United's unbeaten streak to five matches as they closed the gap on table toppers Asante Kotoko to eight points.

Bechem United started the game on the front foot as they poured forward for the opening game but the away side stood very firm.

Their quick start paid dividends as they opened the scoring in the 12th minute of the game as Great Olympics crumbled at the back.

Paul Kwei Jnr was the architect of the goal as he set up Augustine Okrah in the box as he turned and angled a shot into the top corner for his 10th goal of the season.

The away side were rattled in the early stages of the game as they could barely mount any challenge into the Bechem area.

Bechem United nearly doubled the scores as youngsters Clinton Duodu connected with a cross but the Olympics backline came to the rescue.

Samuel Armah nearly pulled parity for the visitors in the 50th minute as he ghosted into the Bechem United penaly box but was closed down by the impressive Osei Kuffour.

Neither team was able to add to the goals as Bechem United won the game 1-0.