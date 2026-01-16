3 hours ago

Bibiani GoldStars have announced the signing of forward Augustine Boakye, completing a long-term deal to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

The club confirmed the move in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, welcoming the former Kotoku Royals striker to Bibiani with a message of confidence and optimism.

Boakye arrives with a reputation for energy and goal threat, having impressed during his time at Kotoku Royals. His addition is seen as part of GoldStars’ continued effort to build a competitive squad capable of challenging strongly in the Ghana Premier League.

For the player, the move represents a fresh chapter and an opportunity to make his mark at a club that has steadily grown in ambition in recent seasons.

As Bibiani GoldStars continue their Ghana Premier League title defense, all eyes will be on how quickly the new signing settles in and whether he can translate his promise into goals in the famous yellow and green colours.