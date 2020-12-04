1 hour ago

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has ordered the Ministry of Youth and Sports to release an amount of nine hundred thousand cedis (GHC900,000) as the first tranche of payment to support the 18 premier league clubs in the country.

The gesture is to enable the clubs to offset some of their expenses in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each club is to receive an amount of fifty thousand Ghana Cedis(GHC50,000) and the disbursement takes effect immediately.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Youth and Sports said “this has become necessary due to the directive of Government to all premier league matches to be played behind closed doors.

“Other clubs such as Division one, National Women’s League, CAF Champion’s League Representative and CAF Confederation Cup Representative will also receive some financial support from Government.”