1 hour ago

Demoted AshantiGold SC trainer, Yakubu Shaibu Mambo has revealed that he is yet to officially his new role as youth team coach and scout.

The management of the Obuasi based club demoted their long serving trainer in the wake of the club’s humiliating 6-1 defeat to WAFA last Sunday.

Mambo was relieved of all first team duties with Italian coach Robert Landi set to be appointed their new head coach whilst former player Thomas Duah will serve as assistant Coach.

In his reaction to the new development, Mambo told Kumasi based Foxx FM he is yet to accept his new role officially.

“It’s true I have been asked to step aside as the head coach of the club, and a new head coach was introduced to the technical team yesterday with Thomas Duah named as the new assistant", Mambo said.

"I have been assigned to handle the academy side and double as a scout for the club.

"But I have not decided yet whether I will accept that role or not,” he concluded.