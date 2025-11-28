13 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani remains confident in the team’s long-term potential despite their recent struggles in the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians have managed just one win in their last five matches, slipping to sixth place on the table. Yet Dramani has preached patience, insisting that the project is still in its early stages:

“It is just the first phase of everything that we are doing in terms of putting in desirable performance.”

He emphasized the importance of building a clear identity and collective alignment:

“We need to have a clear identity and direction which tells who we are and where we want to go. In going about our style of play, hopefully everybody aligns with this — even our supporters and management.”

Stadium Switch

Hearts of Oak will host Vision FC at the University of Ghana Stadium, their first home fixture since moving from the Accra Sports Stadium.



At Accra Sports Stadium: 1 win in 5 home matches



Current record: Second-worst home performers with just 6 points from 5 games



Hearts of Oak: Sixth place, 18 points, aiming to rediscover form.



Vision FC: Looking to capitalize on Hearts’ home struggles.



Kick-off: Saturday, 4 PM.

This fixture offers Hearts of Oak a chance to reset their season narrative, with Dramani’s call for patience and identity-building serving as a rallying point for both players and fans.