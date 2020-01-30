2 hours ago

Elmina Sharks striker, Raphael Ocloo says his side have set their sights on finishing in the top four in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.

According to the Ghanaian attacker, he is confident his team can reach their set target despite their early season struggles.

"Our target is to finish among the top four teams at the end of the season. Despite struggling in our first six games, we hope things get better for us", Ocloo said.

"We will work hard to fine our rhythm so we get the needed points.

"We look forward to grabbing a top four finish this season. Our target has always been the same. We will take game after game and see what happens in the mere future" he added.

Touching on their game against Techiman Eleven Wonders, he said, they will do everything possible to accumulate all the three points at stake since they are yet to win a game at home.

Ocloo added that, the playing body together with the technical teams are fired up for the game over the weekend and is pretty sure of a victory.

Elmina Sharks are 10th on the league table with seven points after six games.