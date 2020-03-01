1 hour ago

Liberty Professionals secured a second Ghana Premier League home win in as many games when they beat struggling Karela United 1-0 at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman on Sunday.

Star forward Elvis Kyei-Baffour scored the only of the game for the Scientific Soccer Lads in the second half of the game to earn his side another vital three points.

Liberty Professionals came into game on the back of just a single home win all season long.

And Karela United expressed determination all game long to make sure they prevent the Dansoman based side from making it two.

The determination of the visiting team was broken in ehe second half when goalkeeper and captain Isaac Hagan lost control of the ball and allowed Mubarak Alhassan to disposes him.

The young attacker then laid the ball to Kyei-Baffour to calmly slot home the only goal of the game to seal the win for Liberty Professionals.

The win send Liberty to the 10th position on the Ghana Premier League log with 16 points, 5 above the relegation zone.