Former Accra Hearts of Oak trainer Kim Grant has set his sight on a return to management in the Ghana Premier League after his premature exit from the Ghanaian top tier earlier this season.

The British trained Ghanaian gaffer was shown the exit door by the Rainbow Family after losing his opening two matches in charge of the Phobians.

With reported interest from three un-named clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Kim Grant remains a wild card to grace the nation’s topflight when local football resumes after the COVID 19 setbacks.

Having led the Phobians to a descent NC Special tournament including two semi finals, the Ghanaian trainer failed to replicate his off season in the 2020 GHPL with back to back defeats in the opening games of the season.

Speaking to Big FM, Kim Grant remained optimistic of returning to the topflight again.

“Of Course l will like to return to the Ghana Premier League but for now I am spending quality time with my family”, Kim Grant revealed.

Accra Hearts of Oak SC have since elevated Edward Odoom into the managerial role on substantive basis as the quest for domestic glory reaches its tenth year.

The global pandemic in COVID 19 has halted all football activities in the country and the world at large.