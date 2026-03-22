1 hour ago

Bibiani Gold Stars have climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League following a crucial home victory in today's round of matches.

‎

‎The Miners made full use of their home advantage, securing all three points to move to the summit and strengthen their growing title ambitions as the season enters a decisive phase.

‎

‎In contrast, Medeama SC suffered a setback after falling to defeat against Dreams FC. The result deals a blow to Medeama’s push near the top and allows rivals to close the gap.

‎

‎Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks returned to winning ways with a narrow victory over Hohoe United FC, while Asante Kotoko also bounced back with an important win to revive their campaign.

‎

‎Kotoko’s resurgence will offer renewed hope to their supporters after a period of inconsistency, as they look to build momentum in the closing stages of the season.

‎

‎With the title race intensifying, the latest round of results highlights the growing competitiveness of the league, as clubs continue to battle for supremacy in what is shaping up to be a fiercely contested campaign.

Full results below