Accra Hearts of Oak and Berekum Chelsea played out a tense 0-0 draw in the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League, in a contest filled with flashes of attacking intent but ultimately lacking a decisive finish.

‎Hearts began brightly at the Legon Sports Stadium, with Abora Duku weaving his way into the box in the 20th minute. His low drive forced a touch from the Chelsea goalkeeper, leading to a corner that was taken quickly but ended with the follow-up drifting wide.

‎The Phobians continued to press. Five minutes later, Oppong Afrane delivered an inviting cross to Baba Adamu on the counter. Adamu laid it off to Wayo, whose effort was kept out by an alert goalkeeper. On the half-hour mark, Baba Adamu tried his luck from distance after another attacking move, but his powerful strike narrowly missed the target.

‎Chelsea, largely on the back foot in the opening exchanges, registered their first real threat in the 36th minute. However, Hearts’ keeper stood firm, pushing the effort behind for a corner to preserve parity.

‎The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides struggling to convert promising moments into clear-cut chances. A Chelsea free-kick early after the restart tested the Hearts defence, but the captain was equal to the task.

‎Hearts coach turned to his bench in search of inspiration, introducing Stephen Appiah Asare, Raphael Amponsah, Asmah and Ransford at various stages of the second half. Despite the fresh legs, the breakthrough remained elusive. A teasing ball into the box from Baafi in the 71st minute evaded everyone.

‎With four minutes added on at the end of regulation time, there was one final push from both teams, but neither could find the decisive touch.

‎In the end, it was a contest defined by endeavour and defensive discipline rather than goals, a point apiece in a tightly fought Premier League encounter.