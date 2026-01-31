2 hours ago

Hearts of Lions produced a commanding display to hand Asante Kotoko a 3–1 defeat in their Ghana Premier League clash, tightening their grip on a memorable home win and leaving the visitors with plenty to reflect on.

The hosts struck first in the 34th minute, capitalising on their early pressure to break the deadlock and send the home crowd into celebration. Kotoko struggled to settle, and their task became even harder deep into first-half added time.

In a controversial moment just before the break, Lions doubled their advantage. As players challenged for a high ball in the box, Kotoko keeper Camara went down after missing his the ball. The referee waved play on, and Lions calmly tapped into an unguarded net to make it 2–0 heading into half-time.

Kotoko emerged with renewed intent after the restart and were handed a lifeline in the 56th minute when the referee awarded them a penalty. Samba kept his composure from the spot, reducing the deficit and briefly shifting momentum in the visitors’ favour.

However, any hopes of a comeback was far from reach in the 72nd minute when Hearts of Lions struck again. A well-worked move ended with a decisive finish to restore their two-goal cushion and put the result beyond doubt.

Kotoko head coach made a triple substitution soon after, introducing Opoku, Dogo and Inusah in search of inspiration, but Lions remained disciplined and saw out the final stages comfortably.

Five minutes of added time came and went without further drama, confirming a deserved 3–1 victory for Hearts of Lions and a frustrating afternoon for the Porcupine Warriors.

For Lions, it was a statement performance full of belief and ruthlessness. For Kotoko, it was another reminder of the fine margins in the title race and the need for sharper defending away from home.