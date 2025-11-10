5 hours ago

Hearts of Oak have released an official statement condemning the post-match attack on referee Reginald Collins Amoah, following their 1–0 defeat to Asante Kotoko in the Week 9 Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The incident occurred after Morifing Donzo’s first-half penalty and the disallowed equaliser by Mawuli Wayo, which left several Hearts players visibly frustrated. Defender Hussein Mohammed was seen confronting the referee, prompting swift intervention by police.

Club Statement Highlights

“We acknowledge with deep regret the unfortunate scenes that unfolded after the final whistle… The moments do not uphold the values we uphold as a club — values rooted in discipline, respect and the spirit of fair play.”

“We unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Football Association, the match officials, our fans and the general public… We are taking immediate steps to reinforce that commitment.”

“As part of our internal response, we have initiated disciplinary process concerning the player involved.”

GFA Disciplinary Action



Hussein Mohammed has been charged by the GFA disciplinary committee



He has a few days to appeal the decision



The player has since issued a personal apology for his actions

Coming Up Next for Hearts

With the club’s unbeaten run ended, Hearts now turn their focus to Matchday 10 against Swedru All Blacks, while navigating both internal and external disciplinary processes.