2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Didi Dramani believes his side showed encouraging signs despite falling 1–0 to Asante Kotoko in the Week 9 Super Clash of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League.

The match, decided by a Morifing Donzo penalty, ended Hearts’ unbeaten run and sparked post-match reflection from Dramani, who insisted the result didn’t fully reflect his team’s effort.

“In my opinion, we didn’t deserve to lose… We didn’t do well in some areas, and we need to improve, but overall, the performance showed good signs,” he told reporters.

Lessons and Momentum

Dramani emphasized the competitive nature of the clash and the learning value it offered his squad:

“The match was closely contested… We’ve identified some challenges and strengths, and there are key learning moments we can take forward.”

Coming Up Next for Hearts



Fixture: Swedru All Blacks vs Hearts of Oak



Vevue: Swedru Sports Stadium



Date: Matchday 10 – This Weekend

With 16 points from nine games, Hearts sit sixth on the table, and will look to bounce back as they travel to Swedru in search of a return to winning ways.