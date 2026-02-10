3 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Abdul Karim Zito says he is stepping away from the club with pride and satisfaction, describing his exit as the end of a successful and fulfilling chapter.

Zito confirmed that his resignation followed discussions with the club’s management, stressing that the decision was reached amicably. Speaking on Asempa FM’s Sport Nite Show on Monday, 9 February 2026, the experienced coach insisted he harbours no regrets about his time in Kumasi.

“I resigned from my position following a meeting with management, but I am a happy man. I remain a legend of the club,” Zito said.

Appointed last year, Zito spent just under a year in charge of the Porcupine Warriors but leaves behind an impressive record. In 37 competitive matches, his side won 19, drew 11 and lost seven. Kotoko scored 50 goals, conceded 31 and kept 19 clean sheets, highlighting a team built on balance and discipline.

His tenure was defined by silverware. Kotoko lifted four trophies under his guidance, the MTN FA Cup, the Ghana Super Cup, the Toyota Cup in South Africa and the President’s Cup, making it one of the most productive short spells by a coach in the club’s recent history.

Zito was also keen to acknowledge the role of the supporters, whom he credited for standing by the team throughout his reign.

“I want to thank Asante Kotoko supporters for their support. I coached the club for barely one year and was able to win four trophies for the team,” he added.

Karim Zito’s departure draws the curtain on a brief but impactful era at one of Ghana’s most decorated clubs, a spell marked by success, silverware and a legacy he believes will endure long after his exit.