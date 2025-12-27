4 hours ago

Bechem United midfielder Isaiah Nyarko has fired a warning shot to Asante Kotoko ahead of their Week 16 Ghana Premier League fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, insisting the Hunters are motivated to upset the Porcupine Warriors.

Nyarko’s Rallying Cry

“We thank God for our two wins in the last two matches. There was pressure on the team, but the pressure has reduced since we won the two games.

We are all motivated, and we are confident we can secure a good result. We plead with the fans to come and support us so that we can pick at least a point,” Nyarko told Bechem United TV.

Bechem’s Form



Began the campaign with struggles but have recovered with back-to-back wins against All Blacks and Eleven Wonders.



Currently sit 15th on the table with 16 points from 15 matches, just one point above the relegation zone.



Victory against Kotoko would provide a huge boost in their bid to climb away from danger.

Kotoko Challenge



Kotoko, one of Ghana’s giants, remain formidable at home and will be favourites at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Hunters, however, are determined to frustrate the Porcupine Warriors and continue their revival.

This fixture pits Kotoko’s title ambitions against Bechem’s survival fight, with Nyarko’s words setting the tone for a spirited contest in Kumasi.