Ghana Premier League side King Faisal are set to offer former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Samuel Akurugu a way back into the Ghanaian top flight.

According to reports in the local media, the Kumasi based side are in pole position for the signature of the experienced shot-stopper as they seek to turn their season around in the second round of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.

The 24-year-old is in advanced talks with the management of the Kumasi based club over his imminent switch.

He is currently without a club after ending his stay with Japanese lower-tier side Ococias Kyoto .

Akurugu's contract with Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak was terminated by mutual consent after the 2017/18 season.

He arrived in the country after an unsuccessful stint with the Japanese club earlier this year.

King Faisal are currently busy on the transfer market hoping to sign top notch players to strengthen their squad for their 2019/20 league campaign.

King Faisal are yet to win a match in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League after fourteen matches.