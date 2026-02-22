4 hours ago

‎Asante Kotoko SC produced a clinical first-half display to secure a 2-0 victory over Young Apostles FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday, with goalkeeper Camara delivering a commanding performance to preserve the clean sheet.

‎The match in Wenchi burst into life almost immediately. Just five minutes after kick-off, winger Johnson Oppong rose highest to meet Lord Amoah’s inviting cross, directing a precise header into the left corner to hand Kotoko an early advantage.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 16th minute when Samba’s header struck a retreating defender and looped into the net, leaving the home side stunned.

‎Young Apostles showed greater urgency after the break and nearly found a way back in the 69th minute when Kotoko’s back line was breached. However, Camara spread himself bravely to deny the hosts in a crucial one-on-one moment.

Deep into stoppage time, the goalkeeper produced another fine save to prevent a consolation goal, ensuring Kotoko left Wenchi with all three points and a thoroughly professional away performance.