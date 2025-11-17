2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko preserved their unbeaten record in the Ghana Premier League with a spirited 1-1 draw against Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, showcasing grit and quality in front of their home fans.

Aduana struck early, capitalizing on a goalkeeping error in the 6th minute. Emmanuel Marfo pounced on a rebound after Dari Aziz — deputizing for first-choice keeper Mohammed Camara, who is away on international duty with Guinea — failed to hold the initial effort.

Despite the early setback, the Porcupine Warriors grew into the game and found their equalizer through a moment of brilliance. Lord Amoah unleashed a stunning strike that flew past the Aduana goalkeeper, igniting celebrations and shifting momentum in Kotoko’s favor.

The second half saw both teams push for a winner, with chances at both ends, but neither side could find the decisive touch. The draw keeps Kotoko sixth on the table, with two games in hand and their unbeaten run intact.

Aduana, meanwhile, extended their own unbeaten streak to six matches but slipped from first to third after dropping points in Kumasi.

Kotoko, now with consecutive draws, will aim to return to winning ways when they face Young Apostles in midweek — a fixture that could reignite their climb up the table.