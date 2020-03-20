1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko are set to send out defender Ampem Dacosta on loan to Legon Cities FC, according to local media reports.

Reports suggest that the Accra-based club have officially written to Kotoko for the services of the former Karela United center-back who is currently surplus to requirement in Konadu’s plans.

Legon Cities coach Goran Barjaktarevic has identified the youngster as someone who would bring stability to his side’s defense in attempt to better their position on the league log.

The Royals are currently sitting on the 14th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 13 points after twelve games played.

Reports reaching our outfit indicate that the loan move has been communicated to the player.

Dacosta, 21, joined the Porcupine Warriors on a three-year deal after in July 2019 from Karela United.