Asante Kotoko defender Imoro Ibrahim has been crowned the Porcupines' Player of the Month for February, after a superb individual performance.

The left-back, signed on a free transfer before the start of the campaign, played all six Premier League games during the month under review.

He scored once with a spectacular free kick in the club's 3-1 win over Bechem United in day-13 of the campaign and assisted in two goals.

Ibrahim claimed one Man-of-the-Match award last month and was the overwhelming winner of the polls conducted by the club's Official App, finishing with 61 per cent of the counts.

Right-back, Christopher Nettey came second with 22 per cent after playing all six games and earning one MVP award.

Goalkeeper, Kwame Baah who also played all six games, kept three clean sheets and conceded as many goals, came third with 17 per cent.