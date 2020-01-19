4 hours ago

Liberty Professionals midfielder scored his first ever goal for the Dansoman based club in their 2-1 loss to Hearts of Oak and Sunday.

The highly rated midfield Anchorman who has played mostly as a Center Back since joining the Scientific soccer Lads last season, rose highest to head home the opening goal in just over 30 seconds at the Carl Reindorf Park.

The goal looked to the match winner until the 84th minute when former Liberty striker Bernard Arthur finished off a sleek Phobian move to deny the home side a victory.

Kofi Kodja completed the come back for Hearts of Oak in the final minute of regulation time to seal the victory for the Accra based side.

Speaking after the game, Michael Sefah expressed delight at his first goal for the club.

"I was really happy to score today against Hearts of Oak. I had that in mind but I knew it was not going to be an easy game. But I scored and I am very happy", he said.