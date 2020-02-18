1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association(GFA) has released a list of Match officials for week 11 of the Ghana Premier League which comes of in midweek.

Here are the match officials for GPL Week 11:

Match: ADUANA STARS Vs ASANTE KOTOKO

Referee: Alphonso Atiapah

Asst 1: Peter Dawsa Asst 2: Kofi Kyei Andoh 4th Ref: Obed Kwegyah Danquah M/C: J.B Yakubu

Match: BECHEM UNITED Vs LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS Referee: Bismark Appiah Asst 1: Isaac Opoku Antwi Asst 2: Isaac Asante 4th Ref: Musah Mubarik M/C: Samuel Acheampong

Match: ASHANTIGOLD Vs DREAMS FC Referee: Wiseman Ghansah Asst 1: Patrick Papala Asst 2: Pascal Mawusi 4th Ref: Julian Nunoo M/C: Mik Amedior

Match: ELEVEN WONDERS Vs WAFA Referee: Mohammed Misbaw Asst 1: Paul Atimaka Asst 2: Thomas Ngmindieye 4th Ref: Emmanuel Tampuri M/C: Andrew Derry

Match: ELMINA SHARKS Vs EBUSUA DWARFS Referee: Maxwell Hanson Asst 1: David Addico Asst 2: Bawa Haruna 4th Ref: Daniel Laryea M/C: James Adjei

Match: INTER ALLIES Vs MEDEAMA SC Referee: Mahama Ewuntonmah Asst 1:Alhassan Abdulai Asst 2: Ali Timuah Baah 4th Ref: Rustum Senorgbe M/C: Oduro Nyarko

Match: GREAT OLYMPICS Vs BREKUM CHELSEA Referee: Clement Kwame Nkuah Asst 1: Mumuni Fuseini Asst 2: Jasper Adenyo 4th Ref: Philip Arthur Forson M/C: Willian Gidiglo

Match:KARELA UNITED Vs HEARTS OF OAK Referee: Bashiru Dauda Asst 1: Emmanuel Dei Asst 2: Seidu Dauda 4th Ref: Abdulai Ibrahim M/C: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Match: KING FAISAL Vs LEGON CITIES Referee: Emmanuel Eshun Asst 1: Sulemana Deen Asst 2: Francis Bondzie Arthur 4th Ref: Charles Benle Bulu M/C: Augustine Asante