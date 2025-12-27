4 hours ago

Medeama SC striker Abdul Salam has acknowledged the growing pressure on attackers to score consistently in the Ghana Premier League, as the Mauve and Yellow prepare for their Week 16 clash against Heart of Lions at the Kpando Stadium.

Salam’s Words

“Honestly there is pressure because everybody is counting on the attackers to score goals to help propel the club to dizzy heights. So if the goals are not coming then the pressure mounts on the attackers,” Salam told MEDi TV.

"Despite the pressure, he expressed confidence:“Our target is to claim all three points or at least one against Heart of Lions and so that is our mindset ahead of the game.”

Salam’s Season So Far



Age: 23



Goals: 3 in 13 appearances this season.



Medeama’s position: 3rd place on 26 points, two behind joint leaders Aduana and Hearts of Oak, with an outstanding game against reigning champions GoldStars still to clear.

Medeama’s Campaign



Record: 7 wins, 6 draws, 1 loss.



Strength: Consistency in results, keeping them firmly in the top four.



Challenge: Converting dominance into more goals, particularly from the forward line

Salam’s comments reflect the dual reality for Medeama: a strong league position but a need for sharper finishing to sustain their title challenge.