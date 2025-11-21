5 hours ago

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko has set his sights on making the Tarkwa TnA Park an unbreachable fortress, as the Mauve and Yellow prepare to host Bechem United in their Week 11 Ghana Premier League clash on Saturday.

Medeama currently sit top of the table with 21 points, level with Heart of Lions after ten matches. Tanko insists that winning all home fixtures is non-negotiable if the club is to secure the league title.

“I think we are playing at home and we will like to control the game, to score goals so definitely we are determined to do that,” Tanko told MEDi TV.

“It is not going to be easy because Bechem United is a very good side, they have a new coach now, the players are well motivated. But playing at home we will take the three points.”

The former Ghana international expressed confidence in his squad’s readiness, stressing that home invincibility is key to Medeama’s championship ambitions.

“Medeama is playing the league to win it. Definitely if you want to win the league you have to win especially your home matches, and I am sure the boys are ready to do it.”

Ghana Premier League Week 11 Fixtures

Saturday, November 21



Medeama vs Bechem United



Karela vs Holy Stars