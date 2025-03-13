23 hours ago

After a short break, following the passing of a fan of Asante Kotoko, the Ghana Premier League returned over the weekend with exciting fixtures for match week 23.

As usual, nine players were adjudged outstanding in the nine matches played, and for their prizes, they went home with prizes from NASCO Electronics..

In Accra, Hearts of Oak welcomed Young APOSTLES and defeated then 2-0. Hussein Mohammed of the Phobians was adjudged the best player, and awarded the NASCO prize.

Bibiani Gold Stars defeated Nations FC 1-0 in Bibiani, with a goal scored by Micheal Nkoah. However, it was Kelvin Oppong of the home side who was awarded the NASCO man of the match.

Vision FC drew 1-1 with Hearts of Lions and Meshack Adjetey Sowah of Vision FC was named the best player of the match.

Karela FC also drew 1-1 with Holy Stars. Mohammed Sulemana of Karela FC was awarded the NASCO man of the match.

The match between Dreams FC and Aduana Stars ended in a goalless draw, with Kevin Ahiable of Dreams winning the NASCO man if the match award.

In Tarkwa, Medeama defeated Bechem United 3-1, with goals by Kamaradini Mamudu, Micheal Sarpong, Kelvin Nkrumah for the home side and Darlvin Yeboah scoring for the away side. For the man of the match prize, it was Nurudeen Abdulai if the home side who took it.

In Kumasi, Asante Kotoko defeated Legon cities 2-0, and Patrick Asiedu, who scored the first goal was also awarded the NASCO man of the match.

Berekum Chelsea defeated Accra Lions 3-1. Stephen Amankona bagged a hatrick and as well, won the NASCO man of the match.

Nsoatreman lost 0-1 to Samartex, with the only goal of the match scored by Mohammed Mankuyeli. Daniel Afadzwu won the player of the match and took home the NASCO prize.

The Ghana Premier League continues this weekend with match week 24, with more exciting prizes at stake from NASCO, for another set of nine outstanding players.