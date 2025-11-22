FC Samartex head coach Christopher Ennin has issued a bold rallying cry ahead of his side’s crucial Ghana Premier League encounter with leaders Medeama SC, insisting his team “have no option but to beat” the table-toppers.
Speaking before the high-stakes fixture, Ennin made clear the magnitude of the challenge facing his side as they seek to close the gap at the top end of the Ghana Premier League table.
Samartex currently sit sixth with 35 points, nine behind Medeama, who lead the standings on 44 points. A victory for the defending champions would not only boost Samartex’s push up the table but also inject fresh tension into the title race.
For Medeama, the stakes are equally high. The league leaders will be determined to extend their advantage over second-placed Bibiani GoldStars and third-placed Hearts of Oak, both locked on 39 points and waiting to capitalise on any slip-up.
Ennin’s comments reflect the urgency within the Samartex camp as the season approaches its decisive stretch. A win could propel them further into contention for a top-four finish, while defeat would leave them with an even steeper climb.
With pride, points and momentum all on the line, the clash promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the weekend, and perhaps a turning point in the title race.
Comments