4 hours ago

‎FC Samartex head coach Christopher Ennin has issued a bold rallying cry ahead of his side’s crucial Ghana Premier League encounter with leaders Medeama SC, insisting his team “have no option but to beat” the table-toppers.

‎Speaking before the high-stakes fixture, Ennin made clear the magnitude of the challenge facing his side as they seek to close the gap at the top end of the Ghana Premier League table.

‎Samartex currently sit sixth with 35 points, nine behind Medeama, who lead the standings on 44 points. A victory for the defending champions would not only boost Samartex’s push up the table but also inject fresh tension into the title race.

‎For Medeama, the stakes are equally high. The league leaders will be determined to extend their advantage over second-placed Bibiani GoldStars and third-placed Hearts of Oak, both locked on 39 points and waiting to capitalise on any slip-up.

‎Ennin’s comments reflect the urgency within the Samartex camp as the season approaches its decisive stretch. A win could propel them further into contention for a top-four finish, while defeat would leave them with an even steeper climb.

‎With pride, points and momentum all on the line, the clash promises to be one of the defining fixtures of the weekend, and perhaps a turning point in the title race.