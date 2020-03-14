1 hour ago

Medeama SC move to the summit of the Ghana premier league after recording a 2-0 win over struggling Legon Cities in the opening game of match week 15 at the Accra sports stadium on Saturday night.

A first half brace from striker Prince Opoku Agyeman was all the Mauve and Yellow needed to undo the Royals at their own backyard.

The Tarkwa based club started the game in impressive fashion, mounting an early pressure which led to the opener in the 14th minute.

Prince Opoku Agyeman, scorer of the first goal found himself at the right place at the right time to tap in his and Medeama's second goal in 31st minute, taken his season tally to 11.

After the break, Medeama pilled more pressure on the host but to no avail.

Cephas Doku came closest to reducing the deficit for Legon Cities in the second half but his attempt from close range somehow found itself against the upright.

The defeat leaves the Royals just two points away from the drop zone despite playing a game more than Olympics, Dwaarfs and King Faisal.