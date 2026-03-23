2 hours ago

Head coach of Medeama SC, Ibrahim Tanko, has blamed his side’s 2-1 defeat to Dreams FC on a poor start, after Sunday’s Matchday 26 clash at the Tuba Astro Turf.

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‎The loss saw Medeama surrender top spot in the league standings, with Bibiani GoldStars moving ahead in the title race.

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‎Speaking after the game, Tanko admitted his side struggled to impose themselves early on, allowing their opponents to take control.

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‎“We started very slowly, and Dreams FC were the better side in the opening 20 minutes,” he said.

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‎Despite the early setback, the former Ghana international noted that his team showed improvement as the match progressed, particularly after the break.

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‎“We gradually found our rhythm and grew into the game. In the second half, we dominated play and scored a beautiful goal, but unfortunately, time was not on our side, and we ended up losing,” he added.

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‎Attention now turns to the remaining fixtures, with Tanko calling on his players to respond positively as the season enters its final stretch.

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‎“Now our focus shifts to the next game. We must keep working hard and ensure we secure maximum points. With eight matches remaining, we will prepare thoroughly and approach each one with determination,” he said.

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‎Medeama will look to bounce back when they host Techiman Eleven Wonders in their next outing at the TNA Park, as the battle for the title intensifies.