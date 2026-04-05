7 hours ago

Bibiani Gold Stars climbed to the top of the Ghana Premier League table after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Nations FC in a matchday dominated entirely by home teams.

‎The result sees Gold Stars move to 51 points, one ahead of Medeama SC, who drop to second place on 50 points as the title race intensifies.

‎Gold Stars’ comeback win was the standout fixture of the round, producing the highest number of goals in a single game, while elsewhere, narrow margins defined the day’s action.

‎Accra Hearts of Oak secured a 1-0 victory over Young Apostles FC, continuing their push up the table with a disciplined performance.

‎There were also wins for All Blacks, who edged Dreams FC 1-0, while Berekum Chelsea recorded a similar scoreline against Aduana Stars in a tightly contested encounter.

‎Heart of Lions delivered the most convincing performance of the round, beating Vision FC 2-0 to register the biggest winning margin of the matchday.

‎Elsewhere, Holy Stars FC also claimed a 1-0 victory over Karela United to round off a day where home advantage proved decisive.

‎In total, all six matches were won by the home sides, with no away victories recorded. Five clean sheets were kept, and just eight goals were scored across the fixtures, averaging 1.33 goals per game.

‎With only a point separating the top two, the race for the Ghana Premier League title is set up for a dramatic finish in the coming weeks.