33 minutes ago

‎It was a decisive afternoon in the Ghana Premier League as Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Bechem United FC, Swedru All Blacks FC and Berekum Chelsea FC all claimed important victories in the latest round of Sunday Special fixtures.

‎

‎The headline result came at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where Hearts edged rivals Asante Kotoko SC 1-0 in a fiercely contested Super Clash. The win not only boosted Hearts’ campaign but also handed them local bragging rights in one of Ghana’s most storied rivalries.

‎

‎Elsewhere, Swedru All Blacks delivered a narrow 1-0 victory over defending champions FC Samartex 1996 at the Swedru Stadium, while Berekum Chelsea secured a 2-1 home win against Heart of Lions FC at Golden City Park.

‎

‎Bechem United also made home advantage count, defeating Young Apostles FC 1-0 at Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in a tightly fought encounter.

‎

‎The results could prove significant as the league table begins to take shape, with points increasingly valuable in both the title race and the battle for survival.

‎

For the victorious sides, Sunday’s performances offered more than just three points, they provided momentum, belief and a reminder of the unpredictable drama that continues to define Ghana’s top flight.