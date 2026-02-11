1 hour ago

By Sunday evening, Kumasi will once again be the centre of Ghanaian football as Asante Kotoko host arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in what promises to be another fiery chapter of the country’s biggest domestic rivalry.

The match, widely known as the Super Clash in the Ghana Premier League, will be the 120th league meeting between the two most successful clubs in Ghana Premier League history, a rivalry that stretches back to 1958 and remains as intense as ever.

Recent history slightly favours the Porcupine Warriors. In the last 15 league encounters, Kotoko have recorded six wins, compared to three for Hearts of Oak, with six matches ending all square. That run underlines Kotoko’s growing confidence whenever these two giants collide.

Overall, Kotoko also hold a narrow historical edge in the league rivalry, boasting 41 wins against Hearts of Oak’s 38, a reminder of just how closely matched the two sides have been over the decades.

But form and statistics often count for little in this fixture. The Super Clash has a habit of ignoring logic, producing drama, controversy and moments that live long in the memory of supporters on both sides.

For Kotoko, Sunday’s encounter offers a chance to further assert dominance at home and delight their passionate fanbase at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, arrive with the motivation of upsetting their old foes on enemy territory and narrowing the historical gap.

Beyond the points at stake, pride, bragging rights and momentum in the title race are all on the line. As always, the nation will pause to watch, argue and celebrate as red meets green in Ghana football’s most iconic showdown.

Kotoko are currently 5th on the Ghana premier league table with 35 points, while their rivals Accra hearts of oak sit 3rd on the table with 38 points. A lot will be at stake as far as the title race is concerned.

When the whistle blows on Sunday, history will once again be written and in the Super Clash, anything can happen.