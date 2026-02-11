2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko forward Albert Amoah says the Porcupine Warriors are fully prepared for Sunday’s Super Clash against Hearts of Oak, insisting the team has sharpened its attacking edge ahead of the highly anticipated encounter.

Kotoko will host their arch-rivals at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT, as Ghana’s most storied football rivalry takes centre stage once again.

Speaking to Akoma FM, Amoah revealed that preparations in camp have been intense, with particular focus placed on improving the team’s efficiency in front of goal.

“We are preparing very well. I think we are working more on our goal scoring, and we also need to get more goals in that match,” Amoah said. “So, I think we are ready for Sunday.”

Kotoko have faced criticism over inconsistency in recent matches, and Amoah acknowledged the importance of the fixture, not only in terms of league standings but also in reconnecting with the club’s passionate supporters.

“Well, I think we need that point very seriously. It’s important for us to win back our supporters’ hearts, especially since we haven’t been consistent in our matches. This is a match our supporters truly need, so I believe securing the points is absolutely crucial,” he added.

Sunday’s clash will also mark a new chapter for the Porcupine Warriors, who will be under interim leadership following the resignation of head coach Karim Zito. Prince Yaw Owusu and Hamza Obeng are expected to oversee the team for the encounter.

With pride, points and momentum all on the line, Amoah and his teammates know that victory in the Super Clash could provide the spark Kotoko need to reignite their campaign.