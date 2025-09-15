15 minutes ago

‎Head coach of Medeama SC, Ibrahim Tanko, has urged his players to respond with renewed determination after their 2-1 defeat to Dreams FC saw them surrender top spot in the Ghana Premier League.

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‎The loss at the Tuba Astro Turf on Matchday 26 allowed Bibiani Gold Stars to climb to the summit, but Tanko insists the title race remains wide open with eight matches still to play.

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‎“Now our focus shifts to the next game. We must keep working hard and ensure we secure maximum points. With eight matches remaining, we will prepare thoroughly and approach each one with determination,” he said.

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‎Tanko admitted his side’s slow start proved decisive, as Dreams FC dominated the early stages of the contest.

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‎“We started very slowly, and Dreams FC were the better side in the opening 20 minutes,” he explained.

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‎Despite the setback, Medeama improved significantly after the break, with Tanko highlighting his team’s second-half performance.

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‎“In the second half, we dominated play and scored a beautiful goal, but unfortunately, time was not on our side,” he added.

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‎Medeama remain firmly in contention despite dropping from the top, and Tanko’s message to his squad is clear, focus, resilience and consistency will be crucial in the decisive final stretch of the season.

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‎With eight games remaining, the Tarkwa-based side will be aiming to quickly regain momentum as the battle for the league title intensifies.