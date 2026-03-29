6 hours ago

Vision FC head coach Nana Kweku Agyemang has expressed his frustration after his side were held to a goalless draw by Basake Holy Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

‎The two sides faced off in a Week 27 encounter at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema, but neither team was able to break the deadlock, resulting in a stalemate and a share of the points.

‎Despite playing at home, Vision FC were unable to convert their chances, leaving their coach visibly disappointed with the outcome.

‎“I’m disappointed. This is the only word that has been going through my head since the final whistle blew,” Agyemang said after the match. “It’s very disappointing to come home and fail to win against a team that came here and created nothing but got a point to go home. So, I’m extremely disappointed.”

‎The Vision FC coach also criticised his players for failing to adhere to the team’s tactical approach and matchday plan, suggesting that the performance fell short of expectations.

‎The result leaves Vision FC ninth in the league standings on 35 points, as they continue their push for a stronger finish to the season.

‎They will now turn their attention to their next fixture against Heart of Lions, where Agyemang will be hoping for an improved display and a return to winning ways.