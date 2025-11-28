13 hours ago

Vision FC have asserted that they have identified the key strengths of Accra Hearts of Oak and are prepared to neutralize them in Saturday’s Ghana Premier League encounter at the University of Ghana Stadium.

Both sides have struggled for consistency, managing just one win in their last five matches, and are separated by only four points on the league table.

Burton Asare Wilson’s Tactical Insight

Assistant coach Burton Asare Wilson outlined Vision’s approach:

“When you observe Accra Hearts of Oak very well, their strength is in their goalkeeper and the three men in the middle.”

He explained that Vision intend to disrupt Hearts’ rhythm by crowding the midfield and pressing aggressively:

“We have planned in such a way that we will counter the three in the middle, we would also make sure that we overload that space. We will make sure that we occupy the half spaces and do man-oriented pressing to actually neutralize them.”

League Context



Hearts of Oak: Sixth place, 18 points, aiming to end a goal drought and revive form.



Vision FC: Tenth place, 14 points from 11 matches, seeking to climb the table.



Form: Both clubs with just one win in their last five outings.

This fixture promises a tactical battle—Hearts of Oak striving to rediscover their attacking edge, while Vision FC look to execute a disciplined pressing game to frustrate the Phobians.