Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito has made his intentions clear ahead of his side’s next Ghana Premier League outing, insisting that the Porcupine Warriors are travelling to Kpando with only one objective, victory.

Kotoko face Heart of Lions at the Kpando Sports Stadium on Saturday, January 31, in a Matchday 21 encounter that could prove significant in the race at the top of the table.

The Kumasi-based club head into the fixture buoyed by a commanding 3-0 win over Basake Holy Stars in their last match, a result that ended a brief run of mixed form which had seen them record two draws and a defeat.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Zito struck a confident tone, underlining his side’s determination to collect all three points.

“We are going in with the present situation to go and win,” the Kotoko coach said.

Kotoko currently sit eight points adrift of leaders Medeama SC, and know that consistency will be crucial if they are to remain firmly in the title conversation.

With momentum beginning to build again, Zito will be hoping his players can translate confidence into another strong performance on the road.

Kick-off at the Kpando Sports Stadium is scheduled for 15:30 GMT.