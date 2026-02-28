3 hours ago

The Administrative Manager of Bibiani Gold Stars, Joseph Oti Manu, says the reigning champions are fully prepared for Sunday’s headline Ghana Premier League encounter against Hearts of Oak.

‎Gold Stars will welcome the Accra-based side to DUN’s Park in a Matchday 24 fixture, riding high after a hard-earned 2-1 away victory over Heart of Lions last weekend.

‎The result has injected renewed confidence into the squad as they intensify their bid to retain the Ghana Premier League title.

‎“It was very crucial… It was very difficult to win an away match,” Oti Manu told Citi Sports. “We are the best club in the Ghana Premier League in home matches, but we should do well if we want to win the league.”

‎He believes the resilience shown on the road has provided the ideal platform ahead of the visit of the Phobians, one of the country’s most storied clubs.

‎Oti Manu also credited head coach Fritz Schmid for strengthening the team’s mentality since taking charge two months ago. The Swiss trainer, he said, has prioritised psychological preparation alongside tactical work.

‎“Fritz Schmid has done refresher training courses with the players since he arrived two months ago, so psychologically, the team was up to the task to win that match against Lions,” he added. “We are really ready to welcome Hearts of Oak on Sunday.”

‎Kick-off at DUN’s Park is set for 15:00 GMT, with both sides aware that the outcome could have significant implications in the title race.